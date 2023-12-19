Berlin Zoo transfers first giant pandas born in Germany to China

(MENAFN) The Berlin Zoo has transferred the initial giant pandas born in Germany to China under an agreement between the two nations.



In line with the arrangement, China and Germany had predetermined that the panda twins would be relocated to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, an institution dedicated to giant panda scientific research and breeding, once they reach the age of four.



The 4-year-old pandas, known by the Chinese names Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan, and also referred to as Pit and Paule, left Berlin on Saturday aboard an Air China cargo jet.



As of Monday, they have safely arrived at their new home, as announced by the zoo. ''Landed safely: Pit and Paule arrived safely at the Chengdu Panda Base,'' the Berlin Zoo stated.



"Pit and Paule coped well with the flight. When the bamboo is right, pandas are usually very relaxed. It was the same on the flight,'' declared Andreas Pauly, the zoo's chief of animal well-being, who joined the panda brothers to China.



Following their arrival, the duo will undergo a 30-day quarantine at the panda base.



Since their birth in 2019, both pandas, who have been a beloved attraction in Berlin, bid farewell to visitors through shared pictures and videos, urging people to make one final visit before their departure.

