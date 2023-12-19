Civilian Injured As Russian Troops Shell Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region, injuring a woman.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked the civilian population of Kupiansk district with artillery. A 55-year-old woman was injured in the shelling in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi," the post reads.

Residential buildings were damaged, the administration added.

As reported, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is constantly subject to Russian strikes. Russian troops have not abandoned their goal of capturing this major railroad junction.

Photo: Kharkiv RMA