Civilian Injured As Russian Troops Shell Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region, injuring a woman.
This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy attacked the civilian population of Kupiansk district with artillery. A 55-year-old woman was injured in the shelling in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi," the post reads.
Residential buildings were damaged, the administration added.
As reported, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is constantly subject to Russian strikes. Russian troops have not abandoned their goal of capturing this major railroad junction.
Photo: Kharkiv RMA
