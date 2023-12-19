Accident Occurs At Ladyzhyn TPP - Several Districts In Vinnytsia Region Without Power

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several districts in the Vinnytsia region are without power due to an accident at DTEK's Ladyzhyn TPP.
This was reported on Facebook by Vinnytsiaoblenergo, Ukrinform reported.
"Several districts of the Vinnytsia region are without power due to an accident at DTEK's Ladyzhyn TPP. This accident is not related to enemy attacks," the statement reads.
Residents of the region were urged not to panic.
It is emphasized that power engineers are making every effort to restore power supply as soon as possible.
As reported, according to the Ministry of Energy, as of the morning of December 19, 132 settlements in Ukraine were without electricity due to the bad weather.
