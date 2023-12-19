European Council Unveils Details Of New Package Of Sanctions Against Russia - 61 Individuals, 86 Institutions On List

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Council has published the content of the 12th package of sanctions Russia adopted the day before: new restrictive measures apply to 61 individuals and 86 Russian institutions.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the European Council, Ukrinform reports.



“As part of the comprehensive twelfth package of sanctions [...] the Council decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 61 individuals and 86 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine,” the document says.

In particular, the new listings include more than 40 companies taking part in the Russian military industrial complex, 7 Russian private military companies and one of their founders, 12 Belarusian individuals involved in the military support to Russia's war against Ukraine, and further Russian officials and Russian businesspersons in the defence sector.

President Zelensky: Newagainst Russia to reduce economic foundation of war

Restrictive measures will apply to important economic actors: AlfaStrakhovanie Group, one of the biggest insurance companies in Russia, Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring, four telecom companies in the territories of Ukraine that Russia has temporarily occupied: LLC Mirtelecom, LLC SC Lyukstrans, JSC Krymtelecom, and JSC Beto and further Russian businesspersons.

Among the listed individuals and entities, there are also 14 members of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, and 2 members of regional commissions which have been responsible for organising illegal referenda in 2022 and the so-called illegal elections in September 2023 in the territories of Ukraine that Russia has temporarily occupied.

The sanctions apply to individuals and institutions involved in the military“re-education” of Ukrainian children, including the movement Volunteers of Victory, the Avangard Center and the Crimea Patriot Centre.

Listings will also cover the Russian IT sector, 2 entities and 2 individuals responsible for circumventing EU sanctions, as well as actors spreading disinformation and propaganda in support of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, including Tsargrad TV Channel, and Spas TV Channel, Russian propaganda media outlets.

The Council also extended the listing criteria so as to include individuals and entities responsible for the forced take-over of EU companies established in Russia, and those benefiting from it. Moreover, the Council set out the conditions for the possibility to maintain deceased persons on the list if it considers there is a likelihood that the assets concerned would otherwise be used to finance Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

“Altogether, EU restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now apply to almost 1,950 individuals and entities altogether. Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories,” the document says.

As reported, on December 18, the European Union announced the adoption of the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia“to further weaken Russia's war machine."