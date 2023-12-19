Seminar On Anniversary Of Azerbaijani Government's Establishment Held In Stockholm

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
A seminar dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the establishment
of the National Government of Azerbaijan was held in Stockholm, the
capital of Sweden, Azernews reports.
The event was organized by the Editorial Board of the Swedish
magazine "Tribune" and the Procurement Committee.
At the seminar, editor-in-chief of "Tribun" magazine Alirza
Ardabili, Suheyla Azizi introduced the agenda of the seminar to the
participants. Dr. Yunis Lacy Derilu reported on the results of the
research conducted based on new facts about the life and activities
of Sayyid Jafar Peshawar in the period after the establishment,
activity, and fall of the Azerbaijani National Government.
Rafael Huseynov, deputy of Milli Mejlis (the Azerbaijani
Parliament), professor, doctor of philology, and a full member of
ANAS, who participated in the seminar as a guest, spoke about the
history of the National Government of South Azerbaijan, its
importance, and the impact on the national liberation movements of
the peoples of the Near and Middle East.
Tufan Gunduz, a Turkish professor and history teacher at Ankara
Gazi University, spoke about the great role of Turks in Iranian
society.
Duman Radmehr, one of the leading members of the Azerbaijan
Centre for Democracy and Development, spoke about the opportunities
and problems of the national movement of South Azerbaijan.
At the event, information was also provided about the articles
published in "Tribune" magazine this year.
It should be noted that the National Government of Azerbaijan
was declared on December 12, 1945 (the 21st of Azar month according
to the Iranian calendar), and on December 11, 1946, it was
destroyed by foreign forces under the leadership of the Pahlavi
regime of Mohammadrza Shah.
