               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Co-Financing Mandatory Health Insurance In Azerbaijan Put Off


12/19/2023 7:25:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The application for co-financing for compulsory health insurance has been postponed until January 1, 2025.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Medical Insurance" signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

To be updated...

MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107625448

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search