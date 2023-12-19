Co-Financing Mandatory Health Insurance In Azerbaijan Put Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The application for co-financing for compulsory health insurance
has been postponed until January 1, 2025.
This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Medical
Insurance" signed by President Ilham Aliyev.
