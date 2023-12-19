               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Electronic Court Exempted From Fee In Azerbaijan


12/19/2023 7:25:44 AM

Nigar Hasanova

Citizens applying to the court for the first time through the "Electronic Court" information system on civil cases are exempted from the fee.

According to Azernews, this issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On State Fee," which was discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis.

According to the amendment, natural persons who apply to the general court for the first time through the "Electronic Court" information system for civil cases will be exempted from paying 10 percent of the amount of the state fee provided for in Article 8 of this Law.

After discussion, the amendment was put to a vote first and was accepted in reading.

