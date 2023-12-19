Azerbaijan Highly Considers Food Security And Export Of Fishery To EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
It has been possible to export caviar products produced from
fish grown in Azerbaijani aquaculture to the countries of the
European Union. According to Azernews, this was announced by
Goshgar Tahmezli, the chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, at the "Regional Commission in the field of
fisheries and aquaculture in Central Asia and the Caucasus" held in
Baku on December 19. (CACFish) during his speech at the 8th
Session.
According to him, developing ways to benefit from the country's
water bioresources for balanced nutrition is of great importance in
terms of transferring safe and accessible food to future
generations.
"Fishing and other aquatic bioresource products with high
nutritional value are considered urgent issues in solving the food
problem in Azerbaijan. In addition to food security, increasing the
production and export of fishery and other aquatic bioresource
products in our country plays an important role in the country's
economy. It is considered one of the priority directions to ensure
the adaptation of normative legal acts on the safety of fisheries
and other aquatic bioresource products, including standards, norms,
and rules to the Codex Alimentarius Commission and other
international standards and requirements.
G. Tahmezli said that as a result of fulfilling the requirements
arising from the law "On Food Safety," which came into force on
January 1, 2023, successes were achieved in ensuring the food
safety of the mentioned products, state control of the food chain,
and other areas:
"The project of a technical regulatory legal act on the
mandatory application of the HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical
Control Points) system has been prepared. Thus, large business
entities carrying out production and processing activities must
apply the HACCP system 2 years after the entry into force of the
Law "On Food Safety," small and medium business entities 4 years,
and microbusiness entities 6 years. Within the framework of the
regulatory and control measures implemented by the Food Safety
Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan to increase the export
potential of our country and to facilitate the export of food
products produced in our republic to the European market, it was
possible to export caviar products obtained from fish grown in
aquaculture in Azerbaijan to the countries of the European
Union.
