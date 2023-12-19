U.S. Polo Assn. Announced As A Finalist For 2023 Modern Retail Awards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Global, Sport-Inspired Brand Named in Best Omnichannel Experience Category

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to announce the brand's position as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Modern Retail Award for Best Omnichannel Experience. The Modern Retail Awards focus on brands elevating the customer experience, both online and in-store, using personalization and state-of-the-art technology to connect with their audience.





U.S. Polo Assn. was named as a finalist for the Best Omnichannel Experience alongside an impressive list of industry leaders. Among these notable brands were Bolt, Function of Beauty, Instacart, Kizik Hands-Free Footwear, and Saatva. Vince & NewStore was ultimately recognized as the winner in the esteemed category. Winners in 24 categories were selected by a panel of esteemed judges from Dentsu, Unilever, and Dyson, among others.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is honored to be a finalist for Best Omnichannel Experience for the 2023 Modern Retail Awards, alongside other globally recognized and industry-leading organizations," says J. Michael Prince, CEO & President of USPA Global, the company that oversees the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "With a focus on both in-store and online experiences, we continuously seek to bring consumers across 190 countries the best, sport-inspired products and experiences, so receiving this nomination is recognition of our global brand's success."

Prince also wishes to congratulate all nominees and the winner.

Throughout 2023, the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand continued to enhance its authentic connection to the sport of polo and bring its unique heritage to the consumer experience, both online and in-store. Using outstanding storytelling, strategic partnerships, and next-generation technology, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand's omnichannel marketing strategy successfully optimized its impact across 190 countries in over 1,200 retail stores, as well as department stores, sporting goods stores, and e-commerce, generating a record $2.3 billion in global retail sales.

About U.S. Polo Assn. & USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named as one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NBA, NFL, and MLB, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal and follow @uspoloassn .

USPA Global is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPA Global and ESPN, now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo .

