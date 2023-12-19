(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) One of the Best Illustrated Children's Books for 2024 Is A Wink At Coronavirus by Kiran Katib

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - Author Kiran Katib, in partnership with illustrator Sandra Devic, has announced the release of A Wink At Coronavirus , an uplifting children's book that empowers young minds to understand the pandemic. With gorgeous full-color illustrations and a fun rhyming scheme, this compelling first publication from Katib is an impressive debut.







Book cover of A Wink At Coronavirus



A Wink At Coronavirus follows the life of a brave, insightful child as he navigates the threat of the pandemic and what it means. As he discovers more about the virus from books, cartoons, and movies, he realizes that the villains will lose in the end and that COVID will soon be eliminated thanks to the power of science.

Unlike other children's books about coronavirus, Katib's work doesn't take a strict approach that could be frightening or upsetting. Instead, A Wink At Coronavirus focuses on changes that a child is most likely to notice, such as modified school schedules or distance education, and reinforces to the audience that nothing should keep kids from learning. One of Katib's favorite quote from the book is "By advancement in science all germs can be beat, but no word from A to Z ever gets obsolete!"







What Katib wants to achieve is to empower not only the kids of this age but our future generations too. The work done in education by our forefathers provides a concrete foundation on which one can stand proudly and look at the bright future on the horizon. The deeper lesson is that when children can learn concrete foundations, they can then build on those basics and go on to discard the negatives and work on or improve on the positives. For example, instead of jumping directly into learning how words are spoken, one first starts by teaching children the alphabet. The next time one encounters a word they are unfamiliar with, they can tap on these basics to try and figure out how to pronounce the word and what the word might mean in the context of the sentence. It is this skill of building on basics and improving that Katib wants to try and reinforce in children. And her reasoning is sound.

In a time when children continue to be affected by COVID and what it means for society at large, A Wink At Coronavirus is a gentle introduction to the topic and a much-needed source of optimism about the future. Instead of being afraid or confused, Katib's work shows young readers that even in uncertain times, one must never underestimate our greatest defense-the power of the human mind.

Katib's inspiration came about from wanting to address the practical challenges of a pandemic like COVID, and how one felt or dealt with the changing environment. This was highly personal because she saw her own 8 year old son going through the process and feeling anxious. Instead of looking on with fear and apprehension, Katib wanted to inspire kids to look towards the "end" or at least a brighter future where school gates will open again and everyone can resume their normal activities.

A Wink At Coronavirus is available for purchase on Amazon , barnesandnoble , or wherever books are sold.

Kiran Katib is a children's author, mother, and wife with a passion for teaching children about the world around them. This passion came about after her personal experience of seeing how her own son was learning a lot just from books alone, and she wants to contribute to the cause of authors who are doing amazing jobs teaching our younger generation through books. This passion to start writing was accelerated by the pandemic after seeing how many children struggled to cope with the changes in the surroundings. Katib graduated with a Bachelor's in Dentistry and lives in Atlanta with her family and two exceptionally cute kittens.

