OpenAI releases latest guidelines for assessing AI’s ‘catastrophic risks’

(MENAFN) On Monday, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, released its latest guidelines for assessing "catastrophic risks" posed by artificial intelligence in the models currently in development.



The announcement follows a period of one month during which the company's board dismissed CEO Sam Altman, only to reinstate him a few days later in response to opposition from staff and investors.



As reported by US media, board members had raised concerns, criticizing Sam Altman for prioritizing the rapid development of OpenAI, even if it meant avoiding certain questions about potential risks associated with the technology.



In a "Preparedness Framework" released on Monday, the company declares: "We believe the scientific study of catastrophic risks from AI has fallen far short of where we need to be."



The framework, as stated, is designed to "help address this gap."



The monitoring and evaluation team, introduced in October, will concentrate on evaluating "frontier models" currently in development with capabilities surpassing those of the most advanced AI software.



The team will analyze each new model, assigning a risk level ranging from "low" to "critical" in four primary categories.

MENAFN19122023000045015839ID1107625438