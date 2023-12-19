Women's Basketball Coach, Keith Graves Explains His Life In Asia

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

"I'm not leaving," Coach Keith makes an announcement assuring his students that his time is not over yet. Keith Graves is one of the most well-revered basketball coaches around the world who has trained many rising talents and helped young athletes by guiding them on the right path. Being an Athletic Director and Head Women's Professional Basketball Coach, Graves believes he has a lot of responsibilities for the athletes he teaches and there is no way to go back. The 33-year-old Head coach moved to Asia in 2018 and now, he is spending his 7th season teaching the students. Graves believes that he is not the person who will work for a few years and retire as he has an immense passion for basketball that channels through his students. He wants to coach students till the end of his life and there's no stopping now.

From Georgia, USA to Xian, China, Graves was at a cultural shock in the beginning. However, it quickly faded away with his love for basketball and the students. He became the NACA National Champion and Coach Of The Year with his sheer talent, skills, and mindset to empower everyone. He is well aware of the challenges of coaching with top powerhouse USBA China. However, he gladly embraced it and now after 7 seasons; it has become a home for him. Keith once said, "Coming to China was a blessing for me because I always told my mother in college that I would go to China. I never thought I would live In Asia this long as I have coached in Xian, Hong Kong, Myanmar & Vietnam.” Graves further said that he does not want to ever leave Asia because he is very happy and people have accepted his family as theirs.

Unwavering Basketball Coach is currently working with Yu Ma, one of the leading sports agents in the Asia Market. Graves has shared his good experience of working with Yu Ma and looking forward to expanding his professional bonding by empowering more as a coach. Keith believes that the best part about Asia is that everyone is nice and seasons are 3 to 4 months which makes it easier for coaching and going back to the same job again. Being well connected with America, Asia, and African countries; Keith Graves is embracing basketball around the globe.