European Council President Condoles With Kuwait Amir On Demise Of Late Sheikh Nawaf

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a cable of condolences from President of European Council Charles Michel on demise of late Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The European President recalled the long legacy of the late Amir and his significant contributions to bolstering relations with the European Council.

His Highness the Amir sent a cable in response to President Charles' sincere sentiments, commending the continuous efforts aiming to boost cooperation with the European Council as he also wished the President good health. (end)

