Amir Receives Condolences From S. African Pres. Over Sheikh Nawaf's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolence from the President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, expressing his sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In the cable, the South African President expressed grief on behalf of his government and nation, extending his sentiments to the Kuwaiti government and people.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with the utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end)

ahm







MENAFN19122023000071011013ID1107625413