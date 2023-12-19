Amir Receives Condolences From Netherlands King Over Sheikh Nawaf's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolence from the King of Netherlands Willem Alexander, expressing his sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In the cable, the King expressed grief on behalf of his nation, extending his sentiments to the Kuwaiti people.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with the utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end)

