Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From Somalia Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a cable from Somalia's President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In reply, His Highness the Amir sent to the Somali President a cable of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health and wellness. (end) si

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.