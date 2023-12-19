Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From N. Korea President

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a cable of condolences from President of North Korea Kim Jong Un on demise of late Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The President expressed his deep sorrow and sincere solace to the Amir and the people of Kuwait. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal sent a cable thanking the Korean President for his sentiments and wishing him good health. (end) aai

