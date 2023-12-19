Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From New Zealand Governor-General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a cable from New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In his cable, the Governor-General praised the Late Amir nobility, humanistic vision and solidarity, and his contribution in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent the Governor-General of New Zealand a cable of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health and wellness. (end)

