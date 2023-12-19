Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3127287 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will take a constitutional oath at a National Assembly's special session on Wednesday, as the 17th Amir of the State of Kuwait.

3127318 ANKARA -- Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed on Tuesday his deepest condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership and people over the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away last Saturday.

3127320 RAMALLAH -- Scores of Palestinians were martyred and others injured Tuesday after a new massacre by Israeli occupation forces on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

3127288 TOKYO -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest China's Gansu Province midnight Monday, which killed 105 people in Gansu Province and 11 in neighboring Qinghai Province, local authorities said Tuesday, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

3127291 KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by four cents to USD 78.91 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 78.95 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

rk











MENAFN19122023000071011013ID1107625408