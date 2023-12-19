Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From Romanian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a cable from The President of Romania Klaus Werner Johannis voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In his cable, he remembered the outstanding contributions of the late Amir to the renaissance and progress of Kuwait in various fields.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent to the Romanian President a cable of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health and wellness. (end)

