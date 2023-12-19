Riyadh Governor, His Deputy Offer Condolence On Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz and his deputy Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz, offered on Tuesday condolences to Kuwait Ambassador to Riyadh Sheikh Sabah Al-Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at Kuwait Embassy in Riyadh.

In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Sabah Al-Nasser expressed his thanks to everyone who offered their condolences during the three days, and for their good feelings towards State of Kuwait and the late Amir.

He said, "these good feelings from all representatives of the missions of brotherly and friendly countries alleviate our suffering in losing Kuwait Amir and confirm the position that Kuwait has reached to the world due to the wisdom of its leadership."

He also affirmed that Kuwait would continue on the path of renaissance and progress under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Arab and international political and diplomatic figures also offered their condolences on the loss of late Amir at the embassy headquarters in Riyadh. (end)

