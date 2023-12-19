WELL Health Achieves Great Place To Work® Certification, And Strengthens Data Security With ISO 27001 Certifications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



WELL has been independently certified as a Great Place to Work® by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada, an achievement that reflects the company's strong commitment to creating a workplace culture centered on trust,

inclusivity, and employee well-being, aligning with its 'Healthy Place to Work' ESG strategy pillar. Three of WELL's portfolio companies,

Insig, Adracare, and OceanMD, have achieved ISO 27001 certification, ensuring the highest standards in data protection regarding telehealth and digital patient engagement.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF ) (" WELL " or the " Company "), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that the Company has been certified as a Great Place to Work® by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada, and that three of its businesses have been granted ISO 27001 certifications.

Recognized globally as a leading and independent authority in workplace culture, Great Place to Work Institute® utilizes rigorous methodology in assessing organizational environments. The process of obtaining their Great Place to Work® certification involved a comprehensive analysis of employee feedback, complemented by in-depth interviews with WELL's management team. This comprehensive assessment, which led to WELL's certification, showcases the company's dedication to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes trust, inclusivity, and the well-being of its employees.

Shane Sabatino, Chief People Officer at WELL, remarked, "Achieving the Great Place to Work® certification is a fantastic accolade for WELL and is as a reflection of the core values that we live by every day. This independent and arm's length certification represents the strength of the relationship we have with our employees – a relationship that is truly a two-way street. At WELL, we are committed to empowering our team members, and providing them with the support they need to thrive. In turn, this empowers them to contribute positively, not just to our company but also to the communities we serve. It helps in creating a cycle of empowerment and support that strengthens the very fabric of WELL. As WELL continues to grow, we see this certification, together with our winning culture, as vital in attracting and retaining top talent. It's a clear indicator to prospective employees that at WELL, they will find not only a workplace that values their contributions but also an environment where their professional growth and well-being is a top priority."

The Great Place to Work® certification also aligns closely with WELL's commitment to ESG principles, a core focus of the Company's mission. Central to this commitment is the 'Healthy Place to Work' pillar within WELL's ESG strategy, highlighting the company's dedication to creating a supportive and beneficial work environment. This pillar underscores WELL's approach to delivering social good, emphasizing the importance of employee wellness and satisfaction as key drivers of broader societal benefits. This recognition by Great Place to Work® serves as a clear indicator of WELL's ongoing efforts to not only lead in the digital health sector but also to uphold a high standard of corporate responsibility and social impact.

Some of the programs underpinning WELL's commitment to the wellness of all full-time, part-time, and casual team members include:



WELL's mental health program with

Focus Mental Wellness , a WELL Health Company, that provides team members access to qualified mental health therapists via video, phone, and even text. Typically, multiple free months of unlimited therapy is made available to not just team members but even family members, particularly in times of real global crisis.



The WELL University program powered by

SkillSoft-Percipio offers team members access to thousands of learning resources designed to support continual professional and personal improvement. "WELL U" aligns perfectly with the Company's culture of continuous improvement and learning.

Bright Breaks provides all team members as well as medical practitioners and consultants with access to over 300 weekly classes spanning a spectrum of health topics including yoga, fitness, mindfulness, and more.

For more information on WELL's Great Place to Work® certification, please visit the WELL page on the Great Place to Work® website here .

For more information on Great Place to Work® certification, please visit .

WELL is also pleased to announce that three of its portfolio companies, Insig, Adracare and OceanMD, have achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, a milestone achievement in information security. In the telehealth and digital patient engagement sectors, where these three businesses operate, millions of sensitive patient data transactions are handled every day, making robust data security processes paramount. This certification demonstrates these companies maintain the highest standards in data protection, reinforcing patient trust and regulatory compliance. This achievement not only solidifies WELL's commitment to data security but also enhances their market positioning where data security is a key concern.

The ISO 27001 certification of WELL's portfolio companies also exemplifies the "Safeguarding Patient Data" pillar of WELL's ESG strategy. This reflects the Company's dedication to data security as a core aspect of corporate responsibility in the digital health sector. By prioritizing the protection of sensitive information, WELL reinforces its commitment to ethical practices and governance, strengthening trust among users and stakeholders and affirming its position as a responsible leader in healthcare technology.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 33,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 150 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, mental health, revenue cycle management, and practitioner recruiting. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: .

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.