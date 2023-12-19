India Driving A Drone Race With China In The Himalayas

(MENAFN- Asia Times) India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully tested this month its Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator, an indigenous high-speed flying-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) from the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

An Indian Ministry of Defense statement on the flight notes that the UAV is designed and developed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment and has undergone six flight trials in various developmental configurations using two in-house manufactured prototypes.

The statement, dated December 15, notes that the autonomous landing of the UAV showcased a unique capability demonstration, allowing take-off and landing from any runway with surveyed coordinates.

It highlights that feat was achieved by fusing sensor data on board using GPS-aided GEO-augmented navigation (GAGAN) receivers that utilize satellite-based augmentation to improve GPS navigation.

The Indian MOD mentioned that these trials have led to the development of a robust aerodynamic and control system, integrated real-time and hardware-in-loop simulation, and a state-of-the-art Ground Control Station.

It said that the research team behind the project had optimized avionic systems, integration and flight operations toward the successful seventh flight in the final configuration.

The source described the aircraft prototype as a complex arrowhead wing platform made of lightweight carbon prepreg composite material developed indigenously.

It also said that the successful indigenousness development of such critical technologies will further strengthen the Indian Armed Forces and that India has joined the“club of countries to have mastered the controls for the flying of wing technology.”

While the Indian MOD did not explicitly identify the drone involved in the tests, it is most likely a variant of the Ghatak flying wing stealth drone.

India's Ghatak flying wing stealth drone. Image: Wikipedia