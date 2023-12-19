Cubera Finance Announces Launch Of Progressive Defi Staking Platform

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The Cubera DeFi staking platform is in its early access phase and will soon offer users a safe, streamlined environment in which to stake their assets across multiple chains.

Oslo, Norway, 19th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Cryptocurrency users can now embark on an exploration of the innovative DeFi landscape, and earn rewards on the Cubera multi-chain staking platform. The team at Cubera are excited to unveil a trailblazing platform that synergizes staking, yield optimization, and auto-compounding on a unified, transparent environment.

Cubera DeFi Reward Staking

The Cubera platform has been developed to offer a transparent, streamlined experience for users to manage and grow their portfolio whilst still being able to utilize their assets across multiple DeFi platforms. The company is heavily focused on transparency and building trust amongst its growing community.

Cubera is committed to harnessing the power of DeFi and DAOs to bring users an open-source platform that offers complete transparency across all operations, strategies, and accessibility to all types of crypto users.

Platform Features

Cubera has revolutionized the yield farming process by automating compounding, effectively making time and effort secondary considerations. This innovation not only streamlines the process but also significantly reduces associated costs, thereby enhancing the yield potential for all users.

Cubera offers a wide array of innovative features, each integral to crafting a comprehensive solution for maximizing yield optimization. These features include:



Auto-Compounding Vaults: Tailored to maximize yields in specific scenarios.

Cubera AutoSwap tool: Streamlines the swapping process with its innovative ZAP feature, allowing users to effortlessly transition between different assets.

Agile Integration: Cubera adeptly navigates the blockchain ecosystem, seamlessly integrating with a diverse range of protocols.

Fair Revenue Sharing: Cubera enables extending staking benefits to include participation in governance and profit sharing. Cutting-Edge Strategies: A pioneer, continuously navigating and often setting the course for yield farming innovations.

Supported Networks for Staking

Initially Cubera will offer asset staking on Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon Arbitrum, BNB, Avalanche, and Base. Users can choose from at least 38 different protocols for earning staking rewards across these networks. For the full list of protocols visit the official page here.

A Future to Look Forward to

Cubera is building a strong staking network built on trust and transparency. The company is collaborating with reputable partners to enhance these values and ensure the safety of its community. Cubera aims to redefine the DeFi playing field by automating the intricate process of yield farming and opening up a vast array of opportunities for those who choose to collaborate with Cubera.

Anyone interested in experiencing Cubera in its early access phase and stepping into a new era of DeFi can do so here .

