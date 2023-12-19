I Don’T Let Roles Confine Me: Jitendra Kumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Jitendra Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his streaming film 'Dry Day', has shared that he doesn't let his characters confine him, rather he takes up each role because he sees them as a path to reach out to meaningful stories and tell them to the society through his portrayal.

Breaking away from conventional roles, Jitendra's journey from his early days in the industry to his current line-up of work reflects a rare blend of versatility and depth. In 'Dry Day', he essays the role of an alcoholic who challenges the system for an overhaul.

Sharing his opinion on his body of work, the actor said:“I don't let roles confine me; every opportunity is a blessing. The characters I play, especially those with a social message, aren't limitations but paths to meaningful stories. Gratitude fuels my journey, and I embrace the diversity that unfolds with every role.”

“Each role is not just about entertainment; it's a chance to contribute to important conversations and connect with audiences on a deeper level. For me, acting is not just a profession; it's a commitment to storytelling with purpose and making an impact beyond the screen. As I navigate this dynamic industry, I see each character as an opportunity to reflect the depth and sincerity that I believe defines my craft.”

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment in association with Amazon Studios, 'Dry Day' is directed by Saurabh Shukla.

The movie will stream on Prime Video on December 22.

--IANS

aa/dan