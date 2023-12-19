(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Compression Socks Market Growth Research 2022-2028: includes industry revenue, segmentations, Key players along with CAGR status and developing strategies. Leading Manufacturers are - FLA Orthopedics, Sigvaris, Juzo, 2XU, JOBST, Adidas, Bio Compression Systems

The“Compression Socks Market” Research report covers growth segments of industry that includes market types, applications and regions. The report gives detailed information related to industry revenue, size estimations, share, and major key players analysis. It provides extensive analysis of production, consumption, supply-demand scenario, import-export scenario, and global opportunities at regional and global level. The Compression Socks market ( 106 Pages ) report covers business developments, demand scope, future growth trends and research methodologies of top manufacturers.

Get a sample PDF of the report at -



Diabetes is one of the growing concerns among adults 18 years of age and above. World health Organization (WHO) estimates that the global prevalence of diabetes is increased to 8.5% in 2014 as compared to 4.7% in 1980. Diabetes is identified as one of the major cause of lower extremity (LE) or peripheral edema, venous insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis, leading to multiple or combined etiologies. Compression therapy is a non-invasive treatment regime to improve the blood circulation in patients suffering from diabetes, varicose veins, and spider veins thus maintaining desired pressure in the feet's and legs. Compression socks accelerate venous blood flow by providing a gently graduated support to leg veins and valves creating improved blood flow. Compression socks are available in varying degrees of compression ranging from mild to higher levels of compression. The levels of compression are expressed in millimeters of mercury (mmHg), and different levels of compression socks are used in a treatment of different medical conditions. A mild level compression therapy (up to 25mmHg) is used to relieve the symptoms of swelled and paining legs, varicose and spider vein. High levels of compression therapy, greater than 25mmHg is considered contradiction for a diabetic patient. The low-level compression therapy socks do not require a physician's prescription while higher therapeutic compression socks are not sold without the doctor's prescription. Compression socks are available in various fits and sizes are often considered as the first line of treatment for varicose veins, spider veins, and edema in patients with diabetes. Apart from this compression therapy is largely exploited by athletes with venous insufficiency. The compression socks market is expected to generate substantial revenues over the forecast period.

Diabetes remains one of the foremost accelerating factors for compression socks market growth. A diabetic patient is at higher risk of developing venous insufficiency, peripheral edema, and DVT. Therefore, wearing compression socks delivers desired pressure at the foot and less pressure at the calves maintaining proper blood circulation. This prevents swelling and improves any nerve sensitivities. Furthermore, compression socks are cheaper and much simpler than alternative treatment therapies and hence remain the most popular choice of the patients with DVT and other prophylaxis. Additionally, increasing use of compression socks among athletes with the prime focus on improving the venous return by applying graduated compression around the calves is expected to drive the market for compression socks over the forecast period.



latest report provides a deep insight into the global Compression Socks market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The analysis helps the reader to shape the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and accessing the position of the business organization. The report structure also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Compression Socks Market, this report introduces in detail the market share, market performance, product situation, operation situation, etc. of the main players, which helps the readers in the industry to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

In a word, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Compression Socks market in any manner.

Get Sample Copy of Compression Socks Market Report

Compression Socks Market Report Covers the Following Manufacturers:



FLA Orthopedics

Sigvaris

Juzo

2XU

JOBST

Adidas

Bio Compression Systems COMFORT PLUS

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Market segmentation creates subsets of a market based on product type, end user or application, Geographic, and other factor. By understanding the market segments, decision maker can leverage this targeting in product, sales, and marketing strategies. Market segments can power your product development cycles by informing how you create product offerings for different segments.

Market Segmentation by Type:



Knee High

Thigh High

Pantyhose/ Maternity Waist Attachment

Market Segmentation by Application:



Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Channels

Key Benefits of This Market Research:



Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape and strategies of key players

Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Compression Socks Market Overview of the regional outlook of the Compression Socks Market:

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report -

Regions Covered in Compression Socks Market Report:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

South America (Brazil etc.) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Chapter Outline

Chapter 1 mainly introduces the statistical scope of the report, market division standards, and market research methods.

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of different market segments (by region, product type, application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the Compression Socks Market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 3 makes a detailed analysis of the market's competitive landscape of the market and provides the market share, capacity, output, price, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information of the main manufacturers in the market.

Chapter 4 is the analysis of the whole market industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry, as well as Porter's five forces analysis.

Chapter 5 introduces the latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 6 provides the analysis of various market segments according to product types, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 7 provides the analysis of various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 8 provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 9 introduces the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales revenue, sales volume, price, gross profit margin, market share, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 10 provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next five years.

Chapter 11 provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment (product type and application) in the next five years.

Chapter 12 is the main points and conclusions of the report.

Purchase this Report (Price 3200 USD for a Single-User License) -

Detailed TOC of Global Compression Socks Market Research Report 2022 (Status and Outlook)

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

1.1 Market Definition and Statistical Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Methodology and Sources of Information

1.3.4 Base Year

1.3.5 Report Assumptions and Caveats

2 Compression Socks Market Overview

2.1 Global Compression Socks Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary

2.3 Global Market Size by Region

3 Compression Socks Market Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Compression Socks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2 Compression Socks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Manufacturers Compression Socks Sales Sites, Area Served, Service Type

3.4 Compression Socks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

4 Compression Socks Value Chain Analysis

4.1 Compression Socks Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Midstream Market Analysis

4.3 Downstream Customer Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of Compression Socks Market

5.1 Key Development Trends

5.2 Driving Factors

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Restraints

5.5 Industry News

5.6 Industry Policies

6 Compression Socks Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Type)

6.2 Global Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Compression Socks Sales Growth Rate by Type (2017-2022)

7 Compression Socks Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Application)

7.2 Global Compression Socks Market Size (M USD) by Application (2017-2022)

7.3 Global Compression Socks Sales Growth Rate by Application (2017-2022)

8 Compression Socks Market Segmentation by Region

8.1 Global Compression Socks Market Size by Region

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Compression Socks Market Size by Region

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East and Africa

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 Compression Socks Regional Market Forecast

10.1 Global Compression Socks Market Size Forecast

10.2 Global Compression Socks Market Forecast by Region

11 Market Segmentation and Size Forecast (2023-2028)

11.1 Global Compression Socks Market Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

11.2 Global Compression Socks Market Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

12 Conclusion and Key Findings

For Detailed TOC - #TOC

Contact Us:

Market Research Guru

Phone: US +14242530807

UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: ...

Web: