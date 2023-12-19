African country annuls vote in opposition to ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Liberia, the sole African nation to vote against a United Nations (UN) resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, has reversed its decision. President George Weah instructed Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah to cancel Monrovia's vote, citing alleged misconduct by a Liberian official at the embassy in Washington.



The UN resolution, backed by 153 countries, aimed at achieving a humanitarian truce in Gaza, where conflicts have led to immense human suffering. Liberia's initial vote against the resolution raised eyebrows, especially as it stood alone among African nations in doing so. Ten countries, including Liberia, opposed the measure, while 23 abstained.



President Weah, addressing a Sunday church service, expressed his disappointment with the government's position being allegedly undermined by a Liberian official in the Washington embassy. While not disclosing the individual's name, President Weah referred to them as a "wicked" person, asserting that their actions had consequences. He stated, "that Liberian that voted for war is a wicked Liberian, and God will not spare that person, and every person’s life that was taken in that war because that person voted, they will also feel the wrath of the true living God."



Simultaneously, President Weah clarified that Liberia's stance in favor of ending the war was not against the United States but rather an alignment with the United Nations and the global pursuit of peace and stability. The diplomatic episode raises questions about the internal dynamics and decision-making processes within Liberia's diplomatic missions.



Earlier reports highlighted Liberia as the only African nation voting against the Gaza ceasefire resolution, standing alongside nine other countries worldwide, including the United States, Israel, Paraguay, Austria, Papua New Guinea, Guatemala, the Czech Republic, Nauru, and Micronesia. The subsequent reversal of Liberia's vote underscores the complexity of diplomatic engagements and the need for transparency and accountability in international decision-making.



