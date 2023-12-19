Sales of Elf Bar rise amidst underage vaping scandal, import controversy

(MENAFN) In a span of just two years, the Elf Bar, a small and vibrant vaping device, has risen to become the world's most popular disposable e-cigarette, garnering billions in sales. However, it has also swiftly gained notoriety as the favored choice among underage U.S. teens engaged in vaping. Recent developments shed light on the company's import practices, raising concerns about mislabeling shipments, tax avoidance, and regulatory compliance.



Last week, U.S. authorities publicly disclosed the first seizure of Elf Bar products as part of a broader operation that confiscated 1.4 million illegal, flavored e-cigarettes from China. The estimated value of the seized items, including various brands beyond Elf Bar, amounted to $18 million. The makers of Elf Bar, primarily Shenzhen iMiracle, a privately held company based in the Chinese manufacturing hub of Shenzhen, have been accused of importing products worth hundreds of millions of dollars while consistently evading customs, taxes, and import fees.



According to public records and court documents reviewed by The Associated Press, disposable vape manufacturers, including Elf Bar, have commonly mislabeled their shipments as innocuous items such as "battery chargers" and "flashlights." This deceptive practice hinders efforts to identify and block products that contribute to the prevalence of teen vaping.



In the United States, iMiracle recently abandoned the Elf Bar name due to a trademark dispute and regulatory pressure to seize its imports. Instead, the products are now marketed and sold under the name EB Create. A spokesman for iMiracle confirmed that the company ceased shipping Elf Bar to the U.S. earlier this year and is actively working to comply with regulatory requirements. However, when questioned about EB Create e-cigarettes, the spokesman refrained from providing details, stating, "I can't tell you anything about that."



As details about the company's U.S. sales and activities begin to emerge in court documents, the controversy surrounding Elf Bar highlights the challenges authorities face in regulating the rapidly evolving and lucrative e-cigarette industry, especially concerning the protection of underage consumers and the prevention of illicit practices.

