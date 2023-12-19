Polls opens in Chadian referendum on new constitution

(MENAFN) Chad has entered a pivotal moment with the opening of polls for a referendum on a new constitution, a significant step in the process promised by the ruling military junta towards elections and the restoration of civilian rule. The vote, however, is overshadowed by a substantial opposition and civil society boycott, arguing that the referendum is a strategic move to pave the way for the current transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, to continue the "dynasty" initiated by his late father 33 years ago following a coup.



The opposition's call for a boycott reflects deep-seated concerns about the potential consolidation of power within the Deby family, especially in the absence of a more inclusive political process. The ruling junta, led by General Deby, has spearheaded a well-financed campaign advocating for a "yes" vote, leveraging a divided opposition that has faced arrest, intimidation, and threats for over a year.



The capital city, N'Djamena, is adorned with posters endorsing a "yes" vote, emphasizing the establishment of a constitution for a "unitary and de-centralized state." Interestingly, this proposed constitution bears similarities to the one repealed by the military in 2021, reinforcing a centralized power structure concentrated in the head of state.



Opponents of the proposed constitution, advocating for federalism, support the "no" vote. They argue that a unitary state perpetuates a concentration of power and stifles regional autonomy. The opposition's stance reflects concerns about the potential for the continuation of a dynastic rule that could undermine the democratic aspirations of the Chadian people.



In response, the "yes" camp contends that a unitary state is essential for maintaining national unity, dismissing federalism as a pathway to "separatism" and "chaos." The referendum outcome appears tilted in favor of the ruling junta, raising questions about the inclusivity and fairness of the electoral process.



Against this backdrop, President Deby, the central figure in the ongoing political transition, cast the first vote at a polling station in N'Djamena, near the presidential palace. "Each ballot placed in the ballot box is a further step towards stability and prosperity for our country," remarked President Deby after voting, underscoring the significance of the referendum in shaping Chad's political future.





