Sibur International sets its sights on significant increase in polymer exports to India

(MENAFN) Sibur International, a leading Russian petrochemicals company, has set its sights on a significant increase in polymer exports to India, according to CEO Andrey Frolov. In an interview with the Economic Times published on Monday, Frolov outlined the company's strategy, highlighting India as a potential major destination for shipments from Sibur's upcoming polymer plant, the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (GCC), currently under construction in Russia's Far East.



Frolov acknowledged the current logistical challenges in exporting polymers to India, given the long transport routes from Sibur's existing plants located in the middle of Eurasia. However, he expressed optimism about overcoming these hurdles with the operational launch of the Amur GCC, citing its favorable geographic location in the east of Russia.



The Amur GCC is a major undertaking designed to produce 2.7 million tons of polymers, including polyethylene and polypropylene, annually. These polymers have versatile applications, including packaging, fiberglass, cable and wire insulation, epoxy glue, carpets, ropes, and various plastic goods such as cups, toys, buckets, and grocery bags.



Construction of the Amur GCC is slated for completion in 2026, with production set to commence in 2027. The facility represents a joint venture between Sibur and China's Sinopec, with ownership stakes of 60 percent and 40 percent, respectively. Notably, the complex will serve as the primary consumer of ethane and liquefied hydrocarbon gases from Gazprom's Amur gas processing plant, currently undergoing construction.



Frolov emphasized the company's commitment to actively developing new transport routes to India, capitalizing on the advantageous positioning of the Amur GCC. The move aligns with Sibur's strategic expansion plans and reflects the growing significance of India as a key market for Russian polymer exports. As the global petrochemical landscape evolves, this initiative is poised to contribute to the strengthening economic ties between Russia and India, marking a pivotal development in the bilateral trade relationship.



