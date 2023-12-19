White House cautions of last Ukraine aid package unless Congress approves new one

(MENAFN) The White House cautioned on Monday that the upcoming aid package slated for Ukraine later this month will be the last one unless additional assistance is approved by Congress.



Although the aid provided thus far has played a crucial role in Ukraine's resistance against Russia's invasion, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby emphasized the ongoing need for support.



He referenced a letter from the Department of Defense's comptroller, Mike McCord, to Congress, indicating that all remaining funding under the department's replenishment authority allocated for Ukraine had been fully utilized.



“We are still planning one more aid package to Ukraine later this month. However, when that one’s done, as the comptroller Mr. McCord made clear in his note to Congress today, we will have no more replenishment authority available to us, and we’re going to need Congress to act without delay, as we have been saying,” Kirby stated.



In the mentioned letter, McCord communicated that the department would be transferring "USD1,071.117 million" to its accounts. This transfer aims to replenish its stockpiles and reimburse for the "defense services" provided to Ukraine. But “once these funds are obligated, the Department will have exhausted the funding available to us for security assistance to Ukraine,” McCord added.



“It is essential that Congress act without delay on the Administration’s pending supplemental request,” McCord stated.



He further declared: “Doing so is in our clear national interest, and our assistance is vitally needed so Ukraine can continue its fight for freedom and to ensure Russia continues to fail in Ukraine.”

