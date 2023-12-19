Jessie Scelzi Joins REALLY As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former CCO at The Zebra will Spearhead Operations & Revenue at REALLY, the premier wireless cell phone service



AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REALLY , the Austin-based telecom company building a decentralized and community-powered wireless network & phone service, proudly announces the appointment of Jessie Scelzi as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this crucial executive role, Scelzi will be instrumental in translating REALLY's vision into reality, overseeing strategy execution, driving overall monetization initiatives, and establishing internal operations to facilitate accelerated growth.

Scelzi, a seasoned leader with over a decade of experience building online consumer marketplaces, brings a wealth of expertise to REALLY. Formerly the Chief Commercial Officer at The Zebra, the number one most visited insurance comparison site in the US, Scelzi joined Adam when the company was at $4M ARR and helped scale it to over $100M by Series D, achieving a remarkable $1B valuation. Known for her passion for inclusive leadership, Scelzi led the rollout of one of the industry's most progressive parental leave programs during her tenure at The Zebra. Additionally, she was an executive sponsor of Shebras, the ERG founded for supporting women in the workplace.

"I'm excited to be bringing the band back together with Adam, and to be joining such an impressive and inspiring team. Adam's commitment to innovation and making waves in challenging industries has always inspired me. REALLY's mission, dynamic leadership, the chance to reunite with former colleagues, and the chance to be part of something with the power to make a significant community and global impact made joining the team a no brainer for me. I'm so excited to have this opportunity to play a role in bringing this extraordinary vision to life alongside Adam and the stellar team at REALLY."

REALLY is bringing the sharing economy to mobile phone service by paying individuals and businesses to "host" small cell radios on their roof or balcony. The company recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with T-Mobile which will allow for REALLY customers to use the T-Mobile network when not in a REALLY coverage area. The company raised an $18M seed round, the largest in the telecom industry to date, and plans to launch the phone service in 2024.

"Jessie has a unique ability to take big ideas and chaos that comes with a high-growth startup and turn them into pure operational magic. She made a huge impact during a critical time at The Zebra, and I feel really fortunate to get to build something with her again. A players attract more A players, and Jessie will do just that" shared Adam Lyons, Founder and CEO of REALLY. "We are passionate about building an elite wireless service that provides the best coverage, keeps our customers' data safe, and is powered by the community. Jessie is joining the team at a crucial time, and I can't wait to see what we accomplish with her expertise."

About REALLY:

Founded in 2022, REALLY

mobile network operator, is paving the way for a new era of community-driven mobile ecosystems. By harnessing the latest infrastructure and technology breakthroughs, REALLY will offer consumers more choice, security, privacy, speed and coverage. REALLY's $18M seed round marks the largest telecommunications seed round in U.S. history.

