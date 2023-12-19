Cellular Modem Market Size Worth USD 9.24 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cellular modem market size was USD 1.82 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Cellular modems are used to modulate analogue signal, such as phone signals, and send them via cellular networks. Cellular modems play a crucial role in providing the necessary connectivity as the number of IoT devices continues to increase across various industries and applications. IoT devices require reliable and ubiquitous connectivity to transmit data and communicate with other devices or cloud-based platforms.

Cellular modems offer a seamless and efficient means of connecting these devices to cellular networks, enabling to operate and exchange data in real time. Demand for cellular modems is rising with the proliferation of smart homes, smart cities, industrial automation, healthcare monitoring, and other IoT applications. It is expected that the global count of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will reach approximately 30 billion by 2030. In addition, application of IoT across various sectors, encompassing wearable gadgets, intelligent automobiles, automated residences, advanced urban areas, and even industrial machinery, is another key factor revenue growth of the market.

Moreover, rising adoption of cellular modems in the automotive industry for connected vehicles in recent years is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Connected vehicles require reliable and fast Internet connectivity for a wide range of applications such as infotainment systems, telematics, navigation services, and over-the-air updates. Cellular modems enable these vehicles to access cellular networks, ensuring seamless connectivity and real-time communication. Advancements in cellular network technologies, such as the deployment of 5G networks, have further enhanced the capabilities and performance of cellular modems in connected vehicles.

For example, in February 2023, Qualcomm is setting new standards for connected car technologies through its latest Snapdragon Automotive 5G Platform. The second-generation Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 platform offers significant advancements, including 50% increased processing power, 40% improved power efficiency, and over twice the maximum throughput compared to the previous generation. These result in enhanced connectivity that is secure, reliable, and seamless, raising the bar for connected car technologies.

However, regulatory barriers and limitations imposed by governments and telecommunication authorities is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. These regulations often dictate spectrum allocation, licensing requirements, and technical standards, which vary across different regions and countries. Such stringent regulations create complexities and challenges for cellular modem manufacturers and service providers, hindering their ability to expand and operate smoothly in multiple markets.

Scope of Research