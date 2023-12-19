Designated Person Notification

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that notifications of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on and on ArcelorMittal's web site under Investors > Share Transactions by Management:

