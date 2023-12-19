New Book Empowers Engineers To Design Their Ideal Life And Career

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Amazon Top Release Book helps engineers and technology professionals create more meaning, growth, impact, and joy in their lives and careers.

- John A. White, Jr., Chancellor Emeritus of the University of ArkansasPULLMAN, WASHINGTON, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pullman, WA entrepreneur Jeff Perry has launched a top new release book, "The Intentional Engineer: A Guide to a Purpose-Driven Life and Career for Engineers and Technical Professionals."“This book is about helping people take charge of their lives and be intentional about what they want to achieve, and more importantly, who they want to become,” said Perry.“Challenges in the job market and distractions aren't going anywhere. If we want to build a life of meaning and purpose, we need to start now. This book and its corresponding workbook will help people do just that.”"If there was ever the perfect time for The Intentional Engineer to be published, it is now!" – John A. White, Jr., Chancellor Emeritus of the University of ArkansasThomas Costabile, Executive Director/CEO of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers said,“Engineering as a profession continues to defy convention, as the problems of the world require the technical workforce to possess the ability to adapt and evolve. The Intentional Engineer does a wonderful job of laying out a number of helpful tips that promote agility, effectiveness, and happiness in the age-old battle to figuring out what we want to be when we grow up.”Perry has been authoring newsletters and articles for years on his website jeff-perry as well as multiple other sites including The Engineering Management Institute, Interesting Engineering, and more. He's been serving as a coach, trainer, and facilitator to engineering leaders and teams who are wanting to improve personal fulfillment, income, career alignment, mindsets, and leadership.Years of experienceA Sandy, Utah, native, Perry moved to the Palouse with his family in 2016 and worked as a Director and Operations Engineering Manager for METER Group. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from Brigham Young University and earned his MBA with honors from the University of Washington.Since 2019, Perry has been a full-time entrepreneur. With professional experience in mechanical engineering, software development, manufacturing process improvement, and corporate training, he launched his practice jeff-perry in August 2019 to bring innovative leadership and career strategies to engineers and technical professionals. He is the primary host of The Engineering Career Coach Podcast, and serves as the writer for the Engineering Pros newsletter for Interesting Engineering.Since beginning this work, Jeff said, he has been able to work personally with hundreds of people, and his writing has been read by tens of thousands.“I started my practice because I find my greatest joy in my work when I help people. Now, with this book I have created a way for more people to access some of my best work affordably. It really can change lives.”Perry lives in Pullman, Washington with his wife, Robin, a Colfax, Wash., native, and their four young children.For more informationLearn more about the book and workbook at .Place book and workbook orders on Amazon at and .Read about the Engineering Career Coach podcast at .Learn more about Jeff Perry at / .Find Jeff on Linkedin at .Subscribe to his YouTube Channel at @jeff-perry .

