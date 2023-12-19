ROMANCE WRITER SARAH READY's GHOSTED NAMED An APPLE BOOKS' BEST BOOK Of 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Apple Books Best of 2023

W. W. Crown is proud to announce romance author Sarah Ready's Romcom "Ghosted" was named one of Apple Books best of 2023.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Announcing the contemporary romance book "Ghosted " by Sarah Ready you will want to read. Named one of the Best Books of 2023 by the editors at Apple Books ( ), this romcom should not be missed.

"Ready's twisty plot keeps readers guessing how this couple could possibly reach a happy ending." -Publishers Weekly

Romance is Dead...

Jillian Nejat is the only dating and relationship expert on the planet who is incapable of speaking to men. If they're living, if they're breathing, it's game over.

With her bank account at zero, her career a dumpster fire, and her dating life in a ten-year slump, she moves into a tiny, dirt-cheap NYC apartment.

Unfortunately, the apartment is already occupied.

Daniel (no-last-name) is a sexy, shirtless, six-pack wielding heartthrob who is also...dead.

He isn't living. He isn't breathing. He's a ghost. He's also the only man on the planet that Jillian can talk to.

Soon, Daniel's convinced that it's his afterlife mission to resurrect Jillian's love life. He knows, if he helps her fall in love then he can move on. Jillian agrees. The last thing she needs is a Lothario ghost haunting her living room.

But then, one practice date leads to another, one confession leads to more, and suddenly Jillian fears she's falling for the one man she can never have.

"Ghosted" is a hilarious romantic comedy set in New York City written by much loved romance author Sarah Ready.



"Ghosted" is available in paperback, hardback, and large print at Books-A-Million, Waterstones, and many other sellers. The audiobook, narrated by award winning voice actor Sarah Naughton, is available everywhere audiobooks are sold. E-book is available at AppleBooks , Amazon, and other online retailers.

About Sarah Ready's previous works, reviewers say“hands down one of my favourite authors...I love this book! Would give more than 5 stars if I could!”

“Another 5 star book! I've died laughing.”

“WILL make a great movie.”

“You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll feel and feel some more, and you'll love every single second you spend immersed in this story.”

“I couldn't put this book down. I woke at 3 am to read because I just wanted to know what happened next on their crazy adventure...I can't recommend this book enough.”

Book Details

Release Date: Sept 26th, 2023

ISBN: 978-1-954007-60-4 (eBook)

ISBN: 978-1-954007-61-1 (Paperback)

ISBN: 978-1-954007-62-8 (Large Print)

ISBN: 978-1-954007-63-5 (Hardback)

ISBN: 978-1-954007-64-2 (Audiobook)

LCCN: 2023903272

ASIN: B0C577FBHV

Publisher: W. W. Crown

Pages: 488

Genre: Contemporary romance, romantic comedy, romcom



About the Author:

Sarah Ready is a novelist of romantic comedy, contemporary romance and women's fiction. She writes stories about finding love – and all the humor, heart and adventure that entails. Her first novel The Fall In Love Checklist was called“...#1 read of 2020”.



Contact information: Website:

Goodreads author bio:

Joseph Davis

W. W. Crown

+1 917-387-4756

