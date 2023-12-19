Oak City Remodeling Announces Rebranding, Changes Name To Oak City Homes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The award-winning residential remodeling company's rebrand reflects its growing portfolio of services and renewed commitment to excellence in customer service

- Will ArmstrongRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Oak City Remodeling, a luxury residential remodeling and home construction company located in Raleigh, NC, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal to its commitment to excellence. At the heart of the rebrand is a change of the company name to Oak City Homes, LLC , a logo change, and a website update.Oak City Homes officially launched its rebrand on October 25, 2023, with an official name change followed by updates to its website, which included a domain name change, a refresh of website content, and a new logo. The name change from Oak City Remodeling aligns with the evolution and growth of the company from its founding in 2021, when it was primarily focused on remodels, into a comprehensive home design-build firm serving the greater Raleigh region.“Oak City Homes' rebrand demonstrates our renewed commitment to becoming the choice home design, remodeling, and construction partner for clients in Raleigh and beyond,” said Will Armstrong, Oak City Homes' managing director.“Our decision to expand into large custom home construction reflects our desire to better serve our clients by making their dream homes a reality. We look forward to serving our neighbors and delivering a new level of excellence in custom home construction across the Raleigh area.”In addition to custom home construction, Oak City Homes will continue to offer the luxury remodel services the brand was built on, including kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, home additions, and more.To learn more about Oak City Homes, visit builtbyoakcity .

Will Armstrong

Oak City Homes

+1 919-283-4421

email us here