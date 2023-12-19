Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Co. to cut ties with actor Jonathan Majors

(MENAFN) In a surprising and abrupt turn of events, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. have decided to cut ties with actor Jonathan Majors, altering years of plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This decision comes in the wake of Majors' recent conviction for assault and harassment, throwing the superhero studio's carefully crafted phase five into disarray.



According to an insider close to the studio, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly, Disney swiftly removed Majors from all future projects after the actor's conviction on Monday. This marks a significant reversal for Majors, who, until recently, was considered one of Hollywood's fastest-rising stars. The 34-year-old actor was found guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation related to a March altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. While acquitted of a different assault charge and aggravated harassment, Majors now faces sentencing on February 6.



Majors, known for his highly acclaimed performances, particularly in the TV series "Lovecraft Country," had a prominent role in Marvel's plans for phase five of the MCU. He was cast as Kang the Conqueror, an antagonist set to span multiple films and series, positioning him as the next-phase counterpart to Thanos, the villain in "Avengers: Endgame." Having already appeared in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the first two seasons of "Loki," Majors was slated to star in "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," scheduled for release in May 2026.



The decision to sever ties with Majors raises questions about the future direction of the MCU and how Marvel Studios will navigate the sudden absence of a key character in its meticulously planned cinematic universe. As legal proceedings continue, the repercussions of this decision extend beyond Majors' personal and professional life, impacting the trajectory of Marvel's expansive storytelling and character arcs.

