Meta mistakenly removes 2 videos related to Israel-Gaza war

(MENAFN) The Meta Oversight Board stated on Tuesday that Meta's automated content moderation tools, designed to police potentially harmful content, mistakenly removed two videos related to the Israel-Hamas war.



According to the Oversight Board, these moderation tools may have inadvertently prevented users from accessing content depicting human suffering on both sides of the conflict.



These remarks stem from the Oversight Board's inaugural "expedited review," underscoring the heightened scrutiny that social media companies face regarding their management of content associated with the conflict.



The Oversight Board reversed Meta's initial choice to take down two pieces of content. In its decision, the board called on Meta to uphold users' rights to “freedom of expression … and their ability to communicate in this crisis.”



“The Board focused on protecting the right to the freedom of expression of people on all sides about these horrific events, while ensuring that none of the testimonies incited violence or hatred,” Michael McConnell, a co-leader of the board, stated in a declaration. “These testimonies are important not just for the speakers, but for users around the world who are seeking timely and diverse information about ground-breaking events.”



In reaction to the board's decision, Meta stated that since it had already restored the two pieces of content before the board's ruling, it would not be taking any additional action. “Both expression and safety are important to us and the people who use our services,” the firm stated in a social media post.

MENAFN19122023000045015839ID1107624980