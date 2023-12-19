Saudi Arabia's role in global sports evolves from moral debates to financial allure

(MENAFN) As 2023 began, Saudi Arabia's expanding influence on professional golf and sports in general stirred moral debates and raised concerns about the so-called "sportswashing" phenomenon, leading to questions about the ethical boundaries in the multibillion-dollar professional sports industry. However, a year later, the narrative has shifted, focusing less on moral dilemmas and more on the potential financial gains for athletes involved in partnerships with Saudi entities.



Two significant events marked this transformation. First, on June 6, the PGA Tour announced its intention to collaborate with the same Saudi group funding the kingdom's LIV Golf, previously considered a threat by the tour. Subsequently, six months later, world No. 3 golfer Jon Rahm, who had initially resisted joining LIV, made headlines by signing a reported USD500 million contract with the league.



While these developments in golf garnered attention, ongoing talks between the Saudis and leaders in professional tennis, along with Saudi Arabia's increasing involvement in global soccer, specifically evident in their hosting of the 2034 World Cup, contributed to a broader reevaluation of the Saudi strategy in the sports industry. The transition in the conversation is marked by a shift from moral quandaries to discussions about the vast financial potential for athletes aligning with Saudi initiatives.



Dan Durbin, the director of the Institute of Sports, Media, and Society at USC, highlighted the attractiveness of the sports industry as a significant factor in Saudi Arabia's strategy. The continuous growth of the sports sector positions it as one of the few industries with almost limitless potential for expansion. The conversation gained prominence when Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the nation's sovereign wealth fund, laid the groundwork for LIV in early 2022. Phil Mickelson's critique, referring to the Saudis as "scary (expletives)" and alluding to the Jamal Khashoggi murder, set the stage for a perceived confrontation between the established order and the disruptive force represented by Saudi initiatives.



The evolving narrative reflects the complex intersection of morality, finance, and global sports, as Saudi Arabia seeks to redefine its role in the industry and athletes grapple with the financial allure versus ethical considerations. The ongoing developments underscore the intricate dynamics at play in the evolving landscape of global sports influenced by geopolitical, financial, and ethical factors.

MENAFN19122023000045015682ID1107624971