Yearly inflation in Eurozone reaches 2.4 percent in November

(MENAFN) According to a second reading released on Friday, annual consumer inflation in the Eurozone for November was confirmed at 2.4 percent, marking the lowest rate since July 2021. Eurostat data indicated that this represents the seventh consecutive monthly easing in the year-on-year increase, following October's 2.9 percent rise.



The cost of energy decreased by 11.5 percent compared to the same month last year, showing a slight acceleration from October's 11.2 percent decline. Food prices also registered a slower pace of increase at 6.9 percent year-on-year, down from 7.4 percent in the previous month.



In the European Union (EU), annual consumer inflation eased from 3.6 percent in October to 3.1 percent. The countries with the lowest annual rates were Belgium (-0.8 percent), Denmark (0.3 percent), and Italy (0.6 percent), while the highest rates were observed in Czechia (8 percent), Hungary (7.7 percent), Slovakia, and Romania (both 6.9 percent).



The second reading confirmed that the Eurozone’s consumer price index fell faster on a monthly basis than initially expected, with a 0.6 percent decline. Energy prices dropped by 2.2 percent month-on-month in November, while food prices increased by 0.3 percent.

