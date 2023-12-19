Global Biotechnology Market Size To Reach USD 5.01 Trillion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biotechnology market , valued at USD 5.01 Trillion in 2032, is set to experience a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period. Key drivers include groundbreaking innovations, the emergence of novel technologies, and a surge in Research & Development (R&D) activities, particularly in tissue culture and cell engineering.

Biotechnology, spanning fields such as biochemistry, genetics, and molecular biology, utilizes biological systems to create products. Notably, innovative technologies like Three Dimensional (3D) bioprinting are making waves in medicine, offering the potential to create human body parts and revolutionize drug development using patients' own cells.

Genomic analytic techniques, such as microbial identification and detection of genetic changes, are in high demand for diagnosing major infectious diseases. However, the market faces challenges such as the risks associated with genetic data, the high cost of biotechnology reagents, obstacles in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) implementation, and ethical and legal limitations.

In 2022, the fermentation segment claimed the largest revenue share in the global biotechnology market. This dominance is attributed to the increasing use of fermentation technology in producing medical products like ethanol, antibiotics, probiotics, and compounds such as citric acid. Advances in bioreactor technology, including simplified and vortex bioreactors, have further propelled fermentation advancements.

The nanotechnology segment is expected to witness rapid revenue growth, driven by its expanding applications in biomedical fields, including drug delivery, gene therapy, molecular imaging, biomarkers, and biosensors. Ongoing advancements in nanomedicine for various medical disciplines contribute to the segment's growth.

The health segment is poised to capture a significant revenue share in the global biotechnology market during the forecast period. Factors such as the focus on regenerative medicines, availability of agri-biotech and bio-services, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure drive this dominance.

Bioinformatics is anticipated to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate. The increasing adoption of tools for analyzing complex sequencing data fuels growth in this segment, evident in strategic mergers and acquisitions by key players to strengthen their capabilities.

In 2022, the North America market held the largest revenue share in the global biotechnology market, propelled by a rising demand for biotechnology, integration of new technologies, and a growing need for organic medicines and drugs. The U.S. market, in particular, led with significant contributions from major players and increased R&D activities.

The Europe market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate, driven by collaborations, product launches, business expansion, and strategic developments. Germany emerges as a major contributor, exemplified by Bayer AG's opening of a USD 140 million U.S. cancer research and innovation center in June 2022.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to account for a considerably large revenue share, fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a surge in product launches. Notably, Parse Biosciences collaborates with India-based Spinco Biotech to expand its footprint in the Asian market.

In conclusion, the global biotechnology market continues its upward trajectory, fueled by innovations, collaborations, and a surge in R&D activities. As technology evolves, especially in fermentation and nanotechnology, and with key players making strategic moves, the industry is poised for robust growth

