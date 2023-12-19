Book Girls' Guide Unveils 2024 Reading Challenge: ICYMI - In Case You Missed It Backlist Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In an exciting announcement for book lovers everywhere, Book Girls' Guide is thrilled to introduce the 2024 Reading Challenge theme, In Case You Missed

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This unique and thoughtfully curated reading challenge promises to take participants on a literary journey through the best books of the last twelve years.Rediscover the Gems of the Past Decade with ICYMI ChallengeThe ICYMI Challenge is designed for readers who often find themselves overwhelmed by the abundance of new books each year and for those who have recently reignited their passion for reading. It caters to anyone who feels they may have missed out on the remarkable books released in the past years, either due to a busy schedule with family, work, or other commitments.A Curated List for Every Reading StyleBook Girls' Guide's ICYMI Challenge stands out by offering a carefully curated list of book recommendations for each publication year prompt. These suggestions are tailored to suit every reading style, ensuring that each participant finds a book that resonates with them. This challenge is perfect for those who have lamented the impossibility of keeping up with the rapid pace of quality book releases each year.Thousands Have Already Joined the JourneyThe response to the ICYMI Challenge has been overwhelmingly positive, with thousands of readers already signed up. This enthusiasm mirrors the success of previous challenges hosted by Book Girls' Guide since its inception in 2019.Why Book Girls' Guide Challenges Are DifferentWhen Book Girls' Guide was launched in 2019, the goal was to create a reading challenge that was fun, flexible, and pressure-free, yet intentional and structured. The team at Book Girls' Guide observed that most reading challenges fell into two categories: either assigning the same book each month or providing prompts without guidance. They developed a hybrid model that provides a monthly reading prompt along with a curated list of book recommendations, coupled with opportunities for discussion and community engagement. This format has proven to be a resounding success and is a cornerstone of the Book Girls' Guide reading challenges.More Than Just the ICYMI Challenge: Explore Four Additional Reading AdventuresIn addition to the ICYMI Challenge, Book Girls' Guide offers four other annual reading challenges:Decades Challenge: Travel through time with books set in each decade from the 1880s through the 2010s, experiencing the dramatic evolution of daily life over 140 years.Book Voyage - Read Around the World: Embark on a literary journey that takes you to every continent, exploring diverse landscapes and cultures.Read Around the USA: Choose to explore the USA regionally with a one-book-per-month format or opt for a comprehensive approach that can extend beyond a year.Lifetime of Reading Challenge: This self-paced challenge features books with main characters from different age ranges, celebrating the unique experiences of each generation.Join Us on This Literary AdventureWe invite readers everywhere to join the ICYMI Challenge and our other exciting reading adventures. Rediscover the best of the past, explore new cultures, and celebrate the diversity of experiences through the power of books. Sign up now and be part of a community that shares your passion for reading!For more information and to sign up for the challenge, please visitAbout Book Girls' GuideBook Girls' Guide, established in 2019, is run by two best friends dedicated to creating engaging, innovative, and community-centric reading challenges. Our mission is to inspire readers of all backgrounds to explore new worlds, cultures, and experiences through books.Contact:...Book Girls' Guide

