Proxima Studio Releases Teaser Trailer For New Game Warship Jolly Roger

HAMPSHIRE, HAVANT, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Proxima Studio is proud to announce the release of the teaser trailer for "Warship Jolly Roger", a new game based on the acclaimed book by Miki Montllo and Sylvain Runberg, first published in Europe in 2014. This release marks a major milestone for both fans of the original story and the gaming community."Warship Jolly Roger", set in a universe filled with conflict and intrigue, follows the gripping narrative of Jon Munro and his crew, as depicted in Montllo and Runberg's creation. The game promises a faithful adaptation of the book's rich narrative, blending strategic gameplay with immersive storytelling within a beautifully crafted space setting.The teaser trailer, now available on Proxima Studio's YouTube channel, showcases the game's universe. It highlights the diverse environments, introduces the main characters, and gives a preview of the adventure gameplay elements.Harvey Newman, Founder and Game Director at Proxima Studio, commented, "Adapting Miki's and Sylvain's excellent book into a game has been an extraordinary journey. Our small team of 25, comprised of ex-AAA experienced developers, is dedicated to expanding upon the fantastic universe that Miki and Sylvain created. We recognize that a graphic novel and a game are different mediums, and it's our goal to ensure the game stands on its own while remaining true to the outstanding work of Miki and Sylvain.""Warship Jolly Roger" is now available for wishlisting on Steam. For further details, follow Proxima Studio on Twitter or Instagram and visit their Website .

