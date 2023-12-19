Elderly Woman Killed In Patna During Robbery

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 19 (IANS) An elderly woman was killed and valuables were robbed in Patna's upscale Budha Colony, a police official said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Lalita Devi, was residing alone in the house. She was found lying on the bed and the house was completely ransacked.

The incident came to light when a domestic help came in the morning on Tuesday. She knocked on the door but Lalita did not respond. Then she informed neighbours who went to the backside of the house and found the door was open and the woman was lying on the bed.

“We learnt that an elderly woman was killed in Budha Colony locality. Accordingly, we reached the spot with dog and FSL teams to investigate the matter. We have also scanned the CCTV cameras where two suspected persons are seen. We are investigating the incident,” said Vaibhav Sharma, City SP central Patna.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the robbers struck the house with the motive of robbery. They took away jewellery. The accused may have smothered the woman using clothes during the robbery. After committing the crime, they fled from the spot.

