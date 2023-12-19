Oil rates surge amid continuing Red Sea tensions

(MENAFN) Oil rates continued their upward trend on Tuesday amid concerns over potential disruptions in supply routes following attacks on naval and commercial ships in the Red Sea.



At 10:08 AM regional time (0708 GMT), the international benchmark crude, Brent, was trading at USD78.02 a barrel, a 0.09 percent increase from the previous closing price of USD77.95 per barrel on Monday. The American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was trading at USD72.69 a barrel.



Houthi rebels in Yemen, situated at the southern mouth of the Red Sea, declared last month their intention to target any Israeli-flagged ships in nearby waters. This announcement, made on Nov. 19, coincided with ongoing Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip.



Yahya Saree, the group's spokesperson, emphasized that the Houthis would persist in targeting all ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea bound for Israel unless food and medicine were allowed into Gaza.



The attacks prompted several shipping companies to suspend their voyages in the Red Sea. Due to escalating tensions, ships passing through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait have had to alter their course, placing pressure on oil markets. This strait is a crucial route for global seaborne commodity shipments.



The Suez Canal Authority of Egypt reported that since Nov. 19, 55 ships had been redirected to the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa instead of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. If tensions persist, more ships are anticipated to change their routes, potentially causing disruptions in oil supply.

MENAFN19122023000045015839ID1107624953