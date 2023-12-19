El-Sissi marks highest voting percentage in Egypt's history with 89.6 percent of vote

(MENAFN) In an election where he faced three relatively unknown opponents, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi emerged victorious, securing a third consecutive six-year term in office, as announced by the National Election Authority on Monday. El-Sissi recorded an overwhelming win with 89.6 percent of the vote, marking the highest voting percentage in Egypt's history, with a turnout of 66.8 percent from over 67 million registered voters.



The election took place amid the Israel-Hamas conflict on Egypt's eastern border, adding a layer of complexity to the political landscape. El-Sissi, during a televised speech following the results, emphasized that Egyptians voted to express their rejection of what he termed an "inhumane war." Egypt has accused Israel of attempting to force Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt and suppress Palestinian aspirations for statehood.



Beyond geopolitical challenges, Egypt is grappling with an economic crisis, with monthly inflation exceeding 30 percent. The Egyptian pound has depreciated by 50 percent against the dollar over the past 22 months, contributing to economic hardships for a significant portion of the country's 105 million people, with one-third already living in poverty according to official figures.



Despite international criticism of Egypt's human rights record and the government's crackdown on dissent, el-Sissi remains a key Western ally in the region. His political journey includes leading the 2013 military overthrow of the elected but divisive Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, amidst widespread protests against Morsi's one-year rule. El-Sissi's victory in the recent election reaffirms his dominance in Egyptian politics, raising questions about the trajectory of the country's political and economic future.

