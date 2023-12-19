(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing demands from end users, particularly in the food & beverages and cosmetics industries, fueled by a surge in consumer preference for high-quality, premium, and sustainable packaging, are propelling the global protective wrapping paper market.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protective wrapping paper market is likely to secure a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period. The global market is estimated to register a valuation of US$ 4,343.7 million in 2024 and reach US$ 7,077.7 million by 2034 .



Major Factors Boosting the Protective Wrapping Paper Market

The rising consumer awareness of green solutions is surging the adoption of protective paper. The increasing adoption of sustainable methods to develop cost-effective and durable protective paper is fueling growth opportunities in the market. Manufacturers are looking forward to solving consumer expectations through unique and intelligent technologies, driving the market's growth.

Several government initiatives and campaigns promote sustainability to reduce toxicity in the air and create a fresh and hygienic environment. Rising consumer expectations of premium quality packaging and refreshed packaging solutions for food are advancing market revenue. Key companies are collecting feedback from their genuine audiences to offer improved and satisfying products with advanced sustainable material uses.

Students are marching to stop hazardous packaging that affects the environment. The rising need to lead a better quality of life is increasing the adoption of biodegradable packaging among consumers. Developing countries like India and China are taking initiatives to stop pollutants and improve sustainability, fueling sales of protective paper.

Key players are focusing on enhancing packaging solutions with additional features such as barcode printing, design, art, and eye-catching color to boost consumer expectations. They promote their brands through these packaging to collect vast revenue and satisfy the customers.

Key Takeaways:



The protective wrapping paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in the United States is expected to register a CAGR of 3.30% through 2034.

The market in India is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 6.50% through 2034.

The market in Germany is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.20% over the forecast period.

China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 5.90% through 2034.

With a CAGR of 2.70%, the United Kingdom is rapidly advancing globally.

The 90 to 120 GSM segment is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period. The e-commerce sector accounts for a significant share, leading the global market by the end-use sector.

"Sustainability is a step forward toward hygiene and progress. Manufacturers are emphasizing the development of eco-friendly solutions with smart packaging to gain popularity among consumers. These innovations in the protective paper market are expected to provide safety and security to products, improving human health and environmental conditions," Ismail Sutaria , Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Key Players in the Protective Wrapping Paper Market

Key players are making huge investments to develop cost-effective, reliable, and durable products to drive the global market. These players focus on consumers' desires and offer unique and innovative products with vast discount options. The major companies play a vital role in upsurging global market revenue by adopting different tactics. These players break barriers and challenges to achieve success and capture limitless boundaries.

Key players enhance their business portfolios through innovations and smart work. They promote their brand on trade shows, exhibitions, and online platforms. They uplift the market reach through innovations, ideas, etc. They are likely to fuel the global market share in the coming future. Ongoing trends like go green, recycle, reuse, etc. are expected to drive the adoption of smart packaging solutions in the market.

Key Players:



Canson

Bellofy

Pentalic

Dervent

Strathmore

USA Art Supply

Bienfang Global Art Material

Key Segmentations:

By Basis Weight:



90 to 120 GSM

135 to 210 GSM

220 to 450 GSM 450 GSM or More

By End-use Sector:



eCommerce

Retailers

Institutional Packaging

By Region:



North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

