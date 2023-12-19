Radioplayer Expands Reach By Joining P3's SPARQ IVI Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radioplayer app and technology platform backed by international radio broadcasters has joined the SPARQ OS Android Automotive-based IVI from P3 digital services

- Radioplayer CEO Yann LegarsonSTUTTGART, GERMANY, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Highlights:.Radioplayer , the app and technology platform backed by an international alliance of radio broadcasters, has joined the SPARQ OS Android Automotive-based IVI (in-vehicle infotainment) platform created by P3 digital services.Drivers with vehicles integrated with SPARQ IVI can listen to all the stations in the Radioplayer ecosystem, which includes public service broadcasters and national and local commercial stations.Through this partnership, Radioplayer is expanding its reach and engaging new audiences by beaming to motorcycles, trucks, and recreational vehicles running SPARQ storeP3 digital services, leading provider of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, today announces that the Radioplayer app is the latest addition to the innovative SPARQ OS IVI platform.SPARQ OS is now pre-integrated with Radioplayer, a not-for-profit broadcaster-backed organization working to grow radio listening via connected devices using hybrid radio (broadcast + IP) in connected cars, smart speakers, smartphones and smart TVs) by enabling frictionless listening.See video - wp-content/uploads/radioplayer-sparq4 .Radioplayer provides official radio streams and high-quality granular metadata from hundreds of radio stations through its Android Automotive app. This includes local broadcast content and podcasts, made available from a growing number of countries via the app where users can listen to all their favorite stations including public service broadcasters and national and local commercial stations.Leading global car manufacturers have integrated Radioplayer's official broadcaster metadata to power their hybrid radio experiences. These include Cariad (VW Group), BMW Group and Renault Group, who together represent over 40% of all European car sales. Radioplayer includes official radio content from thousands of broadcasters, originating from 21 countries to date with more to be announced soon.By integrating with SPARQ OS, users can access the Radioplayer app more conveniently as it is now part of ever-growing and content-rich SPARQ store, available out-of-the-box for OEMs and their customers.In parallel, Radioplayer can rapidly expand its footprint beyond cars through this agreement, reaching owners/operators of SPARQ-equipped trucks, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.“We're delighted to collaborate with P3 digital services and to see Radioplayer join the dynamic SPARQ IVI ecosystem,” Radioplayer CEO Yann Legarson said.“With this extended reach we look forward to informing and entertaining SPARQ users around the world with our automotive app and wide portfolio of broadcast radio offerings.”Launched in 2022, SPARQ OS is the highly capable and rapidly expanding IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ's cockpit platform includes SPARQ Store, with over 200 automotive apps to date. It also comprises smart navigation, with digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, delivering resource efficiency and sustainability for OEMs.With SPARQ, vehicle manufacturers have the opportunity to differentiate by giving users state-of-the-art, highly functional and IVI abundant with appealing content. SPARQ provides myriad capabilities which elevate a vehicle's utility, safety and the enjoyment of both driver and passengers. Meanwhile OEMs realize faster time-to-market, cost savings, and minimized technology risk.“Radioplayer is a thoroughly exciting addition to the SPARQ platform,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.“SPARQ users can now choose from a literally boundless selection of radio stations; they can enjoy the very highest broadcast content, with something for everyone, to entertain them throughout their journeys in cars, trucks, RVs and on motorbikes.”NOTE TO MEDIA: CES 2024 - For a 1:1 meeting and demo with the SPARQ OS team from P3 digital services, please and schedule your meetingP3's stand is LVCC West Hall Level 1 Booth 6474.About RadioplayerRadioplayer is a broadcaster-backed organisation working to grow radio in connected devices by enabling frictionless listening. Launched in the UK in 2011, Radioplayer has since expanded to include thousands of stations from hundreds of broadcasters across 15 countries. Radioplayer aims to make it easier to discover and listen to the radio on connected devices and environments. Radioplayer Worldwide is a global shared radio platform, a partnership between UK Radioplayer and the countries which have rolled out the Radioplayer model. It was created to explore opportunities for international technological collaboration across radio. The 21 countries Radioplayer operates in are: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK, with more to follow. radioplayerAbout P3 digital servicesWith 27 years' experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3's flagship IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today's complex technology challenges. ,For media information:For Radioplayer:Laurence Harrison...

Cynthia Ritchie

P3 digital services

+44 20 4518 7555

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn