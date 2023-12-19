Cbibank: Challenges In East Asia, Social Decline, And Demographics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CBiBank Research Department is a research institution under CBiBank and is updating our CBiBank's research reports on major platforms(@cbibankrd ). Last week, CBiBank Research Department released a research report on Challenges in East Asia.



Presently, Korea, China, and Japan stand as the dominant economic powers and face the same challenges in East Asia. With the world's second-largest GDP, China also boasts the second-largest defense budget. Meanwhile, Japan holds the world's third-largest GDP and possesses the most significant net external assets of any country. Notably, Korea, previously subjugated to both China and Japan, has risen beyond its historical challenges to become one of the world's top 10 economies. Yet, all three nations have built formidable economies through rapid growth but, as observed by Professor Shin, are exhibiting social degradation that poses a threat to their sustainability.



Professor Shin Kwang-young of Chung-Ang University acknowledged the shared challenges in East Asia and emphasized, "The drastic social decline experienced by the three East Asian countries of Korea, China, and Japan may have different historical trajectories but is exactly the same."



These countries have ascended the value chain by capitalizing on the initiation of capital formation triggered by export-oriented low-end manufacturing, alongside extensive government investments in education, infrastructure, and urbanization. Despite queries about how automation impacts labor-intensive industrialization strategies, the core economic logic remains unaltered. Key players like India and Indonesia will shape which scenarios prevail in the coming years. As flawed yet resilient democracies, creating jobs for rapidly expanding working-age populations isn't just a critical development challenge but an overriding electoral necessity for their leaders-failure risks future socio-political instability. Governments must mold a tactful industrial policy in response to market signals, rather than attempting to dominant industries where their comparative advantage does not lie.



The initial sign of the social degradation highlighted by Professor Shin is the low birth rate. Structural shifts resulting in a birth rate below replacement level (2.1 births per woman) commenced in Japan in the late 1950s, in Korea in the early 1980s, and in China in the early 1990s. Although the fertility crisis emerged at different times, they now collectively confront a demographic cliff.



Professor Shin addressed a keynote titled "Different Pasts, Same Futures" at a global academic conference marking the DAAD-Center for German and European Studies' 10th anniversary at Chung-Ang University in Seoul's Dongjak District from November 10-12.



Underlining the risks faced, Drysdale and Joshi indicated that both countries could be ensnared in the pull of industrial policy 2.0. Indonesia's downstreaming strategy to encourage manufacturing growth based on mineral resources and the rebranding of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' policy in a self-reliant India guise portray ominous forecasts for development success.



The ascendancy of industrial powers like India and Indonesia, coupled with the challenges of social decline and demographic concerns encountered by Korea, China, and Japan, present significant issues for the future of developing Asia.

